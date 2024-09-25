The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) is set to host the AAA Conclave 2024 from September 27-29 in Kaziranga, with a focus on "Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture."

The event will bring together architects, industry experts, and thought leaders to address the growing importance of environmentally conscious design in modern architecture.

The Conclave will feature notable speakers, including Prof Ar Abhay Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture (COA), who will serve as the Guest of Honour.

Other distinguished speakers include Global Award for Sustainable Architecture laureate Prof Ar Anne Feenstra, sustainable urban infrastructure expert Ar Charanjit Singh Shah, pioneering architect Ar Chitra Biswanath, and Utpal Sharma, Director at Nirma University's Institute of Architecture.

Participants will engage in discussions on sustainability, architectural sensibilities, and the importance of integrating natural elements into design. The event will include exclusive presentations from Creative Group, a special contribution to Kaziranga National Park, and the release of the Conclave Journal. An exhibition of products and information from event partners will also be featured.

Ar Pankaj Phukan, General Secretary of AAA, emphasised the significance of hosting the event in Northeast India. "This conclave showcases the contributions of architects to the region and beyond. Our themes highlight the urgent need for sustainable development and designing a greener future. We are expecting a constructive and informative outcome, strengthening professional and personal bonds among architects," he said. Over 150 architects from across India are expected to attend the event.