The Armed Forces Flag Day 2024 was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, on December 7, honouring Armed Forces personnel.

The occasion aimed to recognise the personnel who safeguard the nation's frontiers and preserve territorial integrity.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, addressed the gathering of Veer Naris, disabled soldiers, veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel, expressing admiration for valour and sacrifice of the soldiers and veterans.

He re-affirmed the government's commitment for the welfare and rehabilitation of all veterans and their dependents.

Governor Acharya expressed the view that as citizens of a grateful nation, one must make every possible effort to provide comprehensive support to the families and dependents of the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in the service of the motherland.

To commemorate the occasion, the Governor released both a wall and a table calendar, highlighting the activities of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, and showcasing the welfare, well-being, and rehabilitation of the Ex-Servicemen community in the state.