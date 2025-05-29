A deadly confrontation between security forces and armed poachers at Assam's Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve left one poacher dead and exposed a significant weapons arsenal, park officials confirmed on Thursday.

The firefight erupted late Wednesday night after poachers launched an armed attack on forest personnel stationed at Balidubi Camp, prompting an immediate security response across the protected area.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, revealed that trouble began around 8 pm on May 28 when the Range Officer for Eastern Range (Agaratoli) received intelligence about the assault on frontline staff. "All forest camps were immediately placed on high alert, and additional security teams were swiftly deployed to the area," Ghosh stated.

The joint operation between forest department and local police intensified as teams tracked the armed group through the park's terrain. The confrontation reached its climax at approximately 10:30 pm in the Dhanbari area, where security personnel detected suspicious movement.

"The team issued a warning, instructing the suspects to stop and identify themselves. In response, the armed poachers opened fire on the security personnel," Ghosh explained, detailing how the situation escalated into a gun battle.

"Exercising utmost restraint, the joint team returned controlled fire in self-defence. The exchange of fire continued for approximately 30 minutes," she added, describing the intense nature of the encounter.

Once the area was secured, authorities discovered one unidentified injured individual carrying an AK-56 rifle with 11 rounds of live ammunition. Additional weapons recovered included a .303 rifle with three rounds, along with a bag containing an axe, food supplies, and a torch.

The wounded poacher was rushed to Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat, where medical officers declared him brought dead upon arrival.

"A comprehensive search operation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident. The Forest Department and Police remain committed to ensuring the safety of Kaziranga National Park and its personnel," Ghosh emphasised.

This incident marks the second fatal encounter within a week, following another armed poacher's death on May 21 in the Duramari area, where security forces recovered a .303 rifle, a handbag, and an axe.