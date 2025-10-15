Assam: Armed poacher neutralised in Kaziranga after early morning encounter, anti-poaching operations underway

In a swift response to intelligence regarding the movement of armed poachers in Kaziranga National Park, all anti-poaching camps were put on high alert, with teams instructed to comb the park and secure all exit routes.





At approximately 2:50 am, the patrolling team of Burapahar Range observed a suspicious light near Maite Tapu. Upon investigating, the team detected movements of a group of armed poachers. When the poachers were asked to stop and identify themselves, they opened fire, prompting the team to respond with controlled fire in self-defense.





Once the situation was brought under control, additional personnel from the headquarters assisted in a thorough search of the area. During the operation, authorities confirmed that one unidentified poacher was neutralised. The search and combing operations continue in the area to apprehend any accomplices.





Recovered items from the site include one suspected .303 rifle and one handbag. Park officials have reiterated their commitment to protecting wildlife and urged vigilance against poaching activities.