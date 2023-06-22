Armed thieves entered four car dealers in Dibrugarh to carry out a series of theft attempts.

Three thieves entered the premises of four car dealers namely, RD Automobiles (Mahendra dealer), Subhangshu Motors (Tata Motors), Kia Motors and Borah Toyota with weapons one after another in Dibrugarh.

The incidents took place on Tuesday night. (Midnight to the morning of 21.6.2023).

The thieves entered the premises with weapons in hand, and clothes tied to their faces. As suspected, they entered the premises breaking the window locks with the help of the weapons. The cupboard locks were said to be broken.

Police have collected CCTV footage and started the investigation. The incidents were seen to be recorded in the CCTV cameras.