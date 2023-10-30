Police in Assam's Chirang district have seized arms and ammunition from near the border with neighbouring Bhutan.

Based on intel, the police team from the Ranikhata police outpost conducted a raid at North Isalakhata which falls under the Sidli police station.

The police team raided the residence of one Kamal Basumatary and seized arms and ammunitions which were hidden there. The police seized one 7.65 mm pistol and 12 live rounds of bullets from the residence.

Meanwhile, Kamal Basumatary has been taken into custody and is being questioned at the Sidli police station.