A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including grenades and handmade guns, was seized near the Bhutan border in Tamulpur.

The recovery, led by local police and Sashastra Seema Bal, indicates a potential threat to regional security.

As per reports, eight grenades, two handmade guns, and several bows and arrows were recovered from Pamkhedi Darangamela in Tamulpur district, near the Bhutan border Wednesday, September 11.

The recovery was made by a police team led by Abhijit Gogoi, officer-in-charge of Darrangmela Police Station, in coordination with the 64th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Meanwhile, earlier today, police in Upper Assam successfully thwarted a potential act of violence by recovering two grenades in Dibrugarh.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the source and intended use of the explosives.

Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.