In view of ensuing General Election to Lok Sabha 2024, all the licensee of Arms and Guns under Hojai District are hereby directed to deposit their licensed Arms & Guns under section 21 of Arms Act, 1959 at their nearest Police Station.

Further the adminstration has asked the public to deposit the fire arms on or before February 19, 2024.

This order comes into force with immediate effect.

On the otherhand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a directive to political parties and candidates ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging them not to involve children in any form of election campaigning. The poll body emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards the use of children in election-related activities.



Also Read: ECI issues strict directives to political parties to not involve children in election campaign

In an advisory sent to the parties, the ECI stated that children should not be involved in any manner, including being held in arms, carried in vehicles, or participating in rallies.

"This prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party or candidate...," EC said in a statement.

“However, the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines,” it added.