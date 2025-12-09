Assam armwrestler Abhinab Gautam shines at Asian Armwrestling Cup 2025, bags silver and bronze in Ajman

Assam's emerging armwrestling star Abhinab Gautam, a student of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati, has delivered an outstanding performance on the international stage by clinching two medals at the Asian Armwrestling Cup 2025, held in Ajman, UAE, from December 6 to 10.



Competing in the fiercely contested 75–80 kg weight division, Gautam powered his way to a silver medal in the Left-Hand category and a bronze medal in the Right-Hand category, marking one of India’s strongest showings in the championship.



The tournament featured top-tier athletes from some of the world’s most dominant armwrestling nations, including Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, UAE, India, Kuwait, Mongolia, Jordan, Palestine, Iran, Japan, Singapore, Syria, and Yemen.



Despite the intense, high-calibre competition, Gautam’s grit and technique propelled him to the podium twice—an achievement that has brought significant pride to India and the Northeast sporting fraternity.



With his dual-medal feat, Abhinab Gautam has cemented his place as one of India’s most promising armwrestlers, signalling a bright future for the sport in the region.