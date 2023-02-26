A body of jawan was found under mysterious circumstances in the Bajali district of Assam on February 26.

According to the sources, the jawan's body identified as Hemanta Patowary was found in his barrack which falls under the Bhawanipur Police Station.

The sources also claimed that the Patowary of the 14 APBn, who passed away, had been ill for a few days with heart-related issues.

In another incident relating to suicide, on February 19, one jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Assam shot himself in the head in Chhattisgarh.

The incident happened at the 195th battalion's headquarters in the Dantewada district.

According to the reports, the jawan passed away from bullet wounds at a hospital in Raipur.

Reports also claimed that constable Gunin Das, a member of the CRPF's 195th battalion, killed himself at his barrack in the unit with an Insas weapon.

As his coworkers responded to the gunfire, they discovered him to be gravely injured.