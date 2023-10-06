An Indian army jawan, hailing from Assam's Baksa district is missing after the flash flood in the Teesta river basin in Sikkim, army sources said here on Thursday.

Mitul Kalita, a craftsman serving in the technical department of the Indian Army, was among the 22 soldiers missing after the flash flood in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Mitul works in Alipurduar and has gone to Sikkim on official duty.

His family, residents of the Anandabazar area of the district, are trying to connect with him but have yet to receive any information about him.



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Defence sources said that the family had been informed that Kalita of 620 EME was missing and search operations were on to trace him along with the others missing due to the flash flood.

The search and rescue operation by the Indian Army for the 22 missing soldiers continues.

Meanwhile, Troops of the Trishakti Corps are extending medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.

Search and Rescue operation by troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army to trace the 22 missing soldiers continues.

Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam. The search for the missing persons is now focussing on the areas downstream of Teesta River.

Out of the initial 23 missing persons, one person was recovered alive on 4 October evening.

The family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation.

All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication.