An Army jawan, who was killed in an accident, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Ujanpetla under Tamarhat police station in Dhubri district on October 14.

Ashok Ray, son of Shanta Ray, a resident of Ujanpetla was killed in a road accident in the Tulsibil area of Kokrajhar district a couple of days ago.

Notably, the mortal remains of army jawan Ashok Ray were brought to his residence today after three days.

As per reports, Ashok Ray, who joined the Indian Army three years ago, came home on leave during Durga Puja. Further on his personal work, the deceased left his home for Kokrajhar where he met with a road accident on his way back home from Kokrajhar.

Although Ashok Ray received medical attention in Kokrajhar in a critical condition, however, succumbs to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom prevailed after Ashok's body was brought to his home and the last rites were performed with military honours.

