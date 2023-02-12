In a tragic turn of events, an army jawan was allegedly trampled to death, after a wild elephant allegedly took on him at a cantonment in Guwahati.

The army jawan was identified as Khamliyong Khap, a native of Dimapur.

An official source from the site has confirmed to India Today NE that the incident took place on February 10 evening at Narengi cantonment of the Indian Army in Guwahati.

"It was an extremely gloomy evening, which is why the tragedy happened," he added.

The source also claimed that the jawan, who suffered critical injuries in the elephant attack, was taken to the Army Base Hospital at Basistha in Guwahati, where he passed away.

It needs mention here that in quest of food, elephants frequently leave the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary. Elephants in the wild can frequently be seen roaming the Cantonment area.