In an unfortunate incident, an Indian army officer died due to a heavy cold wave in Ladakh on January 23.

As per reports, the army officer who hails from Assam has been identified as Jaikhlong Mushahary.

Mushahary is a resident of Banseria in Tangla.

The deceased was posted as a commission officer of the Rashtriya Rifles No. 31.

Earlier on January 17, the town of Drass in the Ladakh region experienced freezing temperatures of -29 degrees Celsius.

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Notaby, the 40-day long period of harsh winter capital known locally as 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 30.

As per the Meteorological department, Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 29 degrees, Kargil minus 20.9 and Leh minus 15.6.