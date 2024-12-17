Spear Corps of the Indian Army, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, unveiled the trophy for the much-anticipated Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Football Tournament.

The tournament, named after Captain Jintu Gogoi from Assam's Golaghat, who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War in 1999, is designed to ignite the spirit of competition and camaraderie among the youth of the region.

This year's tournament will showcase a clash of 12 teams from across Assam, all vying for the championship title.

The unveiling ceremony took place in Digboi, organised by the Laipuli Brigade of the Red Shield Division. This brigade boasts a distinguished legacy, having played a key role in the 1971 operations on the Eastern Front, and is also renowned as the Albert Ekka Brigade, in honour of Lance Naik Albert Ekka.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka’s extraordinary bravery during the Battle of Gangasagar earned him India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, a testament to his unwavering courage and selflessness.

A gathering of young footballers from local schools in Digboi, alongside team captains and managers from various participating clubs attended the event.

Matches will unfold at multiple venues throughout Tinsukia, culminating in a thrilling grand finale at Duliajan. The air was filled with excitement as young enthusiasts captured unforgettable moments with the illustrious 'Champions' trophy.

Now in its 20th edition, this tournament has blossomed into a celebration of sporting excellence, captivating sports enthusiasts across the region.