The Spear Corps of the Indian Army upgraded the IT lab at a rural school in Tinsukia district with the aim of promoting digital literacy and empowering local youth.

The initiative which was implemented in Mamorani Prathmik Vidyalaya marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in rural areas, as per an official release.

The upgraded lab, equipped with modern computers will provide students access to quality digital education.

The initiative taken under Operation Sadbhavna, will enhance digital literacy among rural students. It will not only foster skills development for future employment opportunities but also promote inclusive growth and empowerment.

According to the release, the children were elated on witnessing digital footprints in their remote village marred with decades-long insurgency. The Principal expressed heartfelt gratitude for this generous contribution by the Indian Army.

The Army has been actively engaged in various civic action projects in Tinsukia District, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. This initiative is part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to promote digital literacy and skill development in rural areas, the release said.