Lailapur Police on December 7 seized a truck loaded with Burmese Supari in Dhalai. The truck which was travelling to Assam from Mizoram was intercepted during a Naka check near Lailapur police check gate. On checking around 290 sacks of illegal Burmese Supari was seized from the truck. The truck bearing registration number AS 01 LC 4164 was also seized during the process.



Two people were arrested in the case and have been identified as Saiful Islam and Saidul Islam. Police said they have registered a case against the apprehended persons and further investion is on.

Earlier on November 23, Assam Police seized Burmese supari loaded inside a truck in the state's Hailakandi district.

The seizure was made during Naka checking Bilaipur police intercepted a truck bearing registration number NL 01 AB 9916 which was on its way to Silchar from Mizoram.

In connection with the matter, the Police have detained the truck driver and seized the truck as well.

In a similar incident, earlier on November 22, Assam Police had seized a huge amount of Burmese Supari at Assam- Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

As many as 100 sacks of Burmese Supari were seized from a truck bearing registration number AS 11 JC 4450 that was intercepted near Assam- Mizoram border. The truck was reportedly travelling from Mizoram to Assam.

The cost of the seized Burmese Supari was estimated to be Rs 10 lakh, police said. Earlier again on November 5, A huge quantity of Burmese supari was seized at Khatkhati in the Karbi Anglong district.