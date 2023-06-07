An Assam police home guard's name has come to the fore after the arrest of a drug peddler in Dhubri district.

On June 6, Tuesday night, villagers helped the VDP secretary to apprehend a drug dealer in the act while in possession of drugs and turn him over to the Dhubri district police.

Abdul Ali son of Dewan Ali, a resident of Dubaichar at Kuntirchar P-ll in Dhubri district, was identified as the alleged drug dealer.

Abdul admitted after a public interrogation that he sells drugs, which he gathered from Dubaichar residents namely- Apel and Nafel.

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The villagers immediately informed the police to look into the situation in the interim.

Further, the peddler claimed that certain young people in the Kuntichar area were allegedly involved in the drug trade along with one identified as Ahmed Ali, also known as Mataal, who is a home guard whose identity may have been suspected to emerge in the racket.

When Dhubri police arrived on the scene and detained the drug dealer, he once more revealed that he formerly sold drugs that he had previously bought from Apel, Nafel, and a number of other sources.

According to the NDPS Act, Abdul has been charged, and the police have begun interviewing Abdul to find out if there are any other relevant drug dealers connected to the nexus.