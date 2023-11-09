Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah who was arrested for his hate comments against Hindu priests and saints, appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on November 9.

Mollah was arrested on Tuesday night for making communal remarks. The court remanded Mollah in police custody for a day. Mollah appeared before the court again in the case of police custody.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

Also read : Assam Congress initiates legal action against Goalpara MLA over his derogatory remarks on Hindu community