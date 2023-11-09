Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah, who was arrested on Tuesday night for making communal remarks against Hindu priests and saints, has been granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court. The court's decision came after Mollah appeared before it on November 9.

On November 8, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) issued a show cause notice to Mollah over his derogatory remarks targeting the Hindu community, and now they have initiated legal proceedings against him.

In an official circular, the Congress party stated, "Regarding Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah, legal proceedings have been initiated, and steps have been taken from the party disciplinary perspective."

The actions taken by the Congress leadership in response to Mollah's controversial comments highlight the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and ensuring that its members adhere to respectful and inclusive behavior. In line with this, the circular further directed that all Congress leaders and workers are not to make any statements to the media without prior permission.

The controversy surrounding Aftab Uddin Mollah's remarks began when the APCC President, Bhupen Borah, issued a show-cause notice to the Goalpara MLA for delivering highly hateful comments against Hindu priests, including the Namgharias of the state.