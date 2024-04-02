The arrested IIT-Guwahati student's father revealed concerning details about his son's plans, as he faces charges related to alleged ties with ISIS. Touseef Ali Farouqui, a fourth-year Bioscience student, is currently in police custody under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following his arrest on March 24.

Speaking to reporters outside the court where his son was brought, Asmat Ali Farouqui, the student's father, disclosed that his son had communicated to family members in Delhi his intention to discontinue studies, citing alternative plans. "Definitely, there was something which his mother knew about but kept that hidden from the others," he expressed, hinting at undisclosed concerns.

Farouqui's assertions come amidst revelations by Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) indicating credible evidence of his alleged ties with ISIS. STF Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta stated that after interrogation, authorities found substantial links, leading to Farouqui's arrest. The arrest follows closely on the heels of the apprehension of ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and an associate in Dhubri district.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that the student had purportedly sent an email signaling his intent to join ISIS. Additionally, a black flag resembling the ISIS emblem was reportedly discovered in Farouqui's hostel room, currently undergoing verification by specialized agencies.

Farouqui's parents, who arrived in Assam seeking answers, expressed dismay over being denied direct communication with their son during the day by police authorities. Despite this, Farouqui's father remained tight-lipped about the details of their meeting.