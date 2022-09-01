In a fresh twist to the state's mushrooming Jihadi module, Goalpara Police nabbed a person from Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari neighborhood on August 30 for his ties with the militant group Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).



Rakesh Reddy, SP Goalpara informed that Ajmal Hussain (39 yrs) is a resident of Raghunath Path, Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati.



After thorough interrogation he was arrested last night in connection with Matia Police Station Case No: 105/22 u/s 121/121(A)/120(B) IPC RW section 18/18(B)/19/20 UA(P) Act.



The man, named Amzad Ajmal Hussain of Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari area, was transferred to Goalpara for questioning shortly after being detained.



Goalpara police conducted a search operation in Guwahati following the confession of arrested jihadi Abdus Sobhan from Matia and arrested the jihadi named Ajmal Hussain.



"His statements corroborated with statements of already arrested accused Abdus Subhan (43 yrs) and he confessed to being a member of AQIS and ABT. He admitted giving shelter to Bangladeshi Jihadis in his place in Guwahati and undergone AQIS training in Barpeta. Further interrogation is going on", Reddy stated while talking exclusively to this publication.



Amjad has direct connections to Mohammed Suman, also known as Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, a member of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to preliminary findings of an inquiry.



Amjad, a suspected terrorist, reportedly joined the Ansarula Bangla Team (ABT), a terrorist group based in Bangladesh, and was given the task to lead the Guwahati module.



In the meantime, the Guwahati state police have taken AQIS pamphlets, posters, and other incriminating items from his home.



Amjad has been taken into custody and will appear before the court today.

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