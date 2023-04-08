Two leaders of the banned radical group Popular Front of India (PFI), who were arrested from Assam's Barpeta district, will be produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court, said Superintendent of Police Amitabh Sinha.

The top leaders of PFI were arrested on April 8 while one member of CFI was arrested under the leadership of Sinha at Barpeta Road railway station on April 6.

The SP further informed that the arrested CFI and PFI leaders are Zahidul Islam, Zakir Hussain, and Abu Sama.

As per Sinha, Islam is a resident of Sanbari village of Govardhana in the Baksa district.

''The three PFI and CFI leaders will be produced before the Barpeta Chief Judicial Magistrate's court today. However, the police will seek custody of the three top leaders for the investigation,'' he added.

The police have seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash along with bank documents and several other documents from the two arrested PFI and CFI leaders.

Sinha said that activities of the banned PFI are still continuing in the state and the two top PFI and CFI leaders of Assam were carrying out organizational activities in the outskirts of the state.

''These two PFI and CFI leaders had been hiding in different states of the country for a long time after fleeing Assam,'' he added.

The leaders were arrested from Barpeta Railway Station along with one member of the Campus Front of India (CFI) on April 8.

It is reported that Zakir Hussain serves as the secretary of the state committee, Samad Ahmed is the president of the PFI Assam State Committee, and Jahidul Islam is the president of the CFI Assam Committee.



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