The Assam police has arrested two more individuals for allegedly "defending" Pakistan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With this, a total of 50 such arrests have been made since the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Jobbur Islam of Biswanath and Ruhul Amin of Morigaon, Sarma posted on X.

"Update on Crackdown against traitors. Total of 50 anti-nationals are now enjoying prison hospitality. We will continue to hunt these traitors," he said.

Among those arrested were AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the terror attack of April 22.

Earlier, CM Sarma confirmed that the India-Bangladesh border in Assam has remained peaceful, with no reports of unnatural activity in the last 10 days.

Addressing the media, Sarma stated that border patrolling has been intensified to maintain strict surveillance and prevent cross-border infiltration.

“We have not seen any activity along the border during the last 10 days, though patrolling has been intensified,” the chief minister said, while noting that the central government would be better positioned to provide further details as they operate through a different security mechanism.