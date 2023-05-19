The All Rabha Students Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, and various other organizations took to the streets to demand justice for the death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha. Hundreds of members, led by prominent leaders, participated in a mass protest rally, raising their voices against the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

During the rally, ARSU Secretary Pradip Rabha, Kamrup District ARSU Secretary Ashok Nongbah, Organize Secretary Ankur K Rabha, and Vice Presidents Namal Kumar Rabha and Kamburam Rabha, along with other esteemed leaders, expressed their deep concern and called for a thorough investigation into SI Junmoni Rabha's death. They firmly believed that her death was not a mere accident but a result of a deliberate conspiracy.

To convey their demands directly to the authorities, ARSU, ARWC, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, through the Boko Revenue Circle Officer. The memorandum urged for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the arrest and punishment of the culprits involved, and the provision of a one-time assistance of Rs. 1 crore to SI Junmoni Rabha's grieving family. Additionally, they appealed to the state government to provide employment opportunities to the family members.

The tragic incident took place when the fearless and renowned "Lady Singham," Sub Inspector Junmoni Rabha, lost her life in a horrific road accident near Jakhalabandha area on May 16, at around 2 AM. Pradip Rabha, the General Secretary of ARSU, vehemently condemned the incident and alleged that there was more to her death than meets the eye.

"We strongly condemn this brutal incident and will continue our protest until the culprits are apprehended and duly punished according to the law," proclaimed Pradip Rabha.

Furthermore, Rabha raised serious allegations, pointing to a possible nexus involving smuggling of duplicate gold and counterfeit currency, with alleged involvement of certain police officers. He described it as a betrayal against the nation and called upon the Chief Minister to eradicate this menace.

"DGP G P Singh has already handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). However, we demand a CBI investigation as we believe that the CID, being a part of the Assam Police, might not be completely impartial," insisted Pradip Rabha.

Casting doubt on the role of Haibargaon Police Station In-Charge, Abhajyoti Rabha, Rabha urged the CID to thoroughly interrogate him, suspecting his possible involvement in the suspicious accident.