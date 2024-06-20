The Kamrup District All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) along with other prominent Rabha organizations marked the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Divas with fervor and reverence at the Turukpara-Kenduguri Field in Boko. This annual event, held in collaboration with the Boko Regional Unit of ARSU, Rabha Women Council, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee of Boko units, commemorated the life and contributions of Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha on his death anniversary.

Sujit Rabha, President of the Boko ARSU, highlighted that this year's 20th Annual Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas included a day-long program dedicated to honoring Rabha's enduring impact on Assamese culture and society. Across the state, various cultural events paid homage to Rabha's legacy.

During the celebrations, the Kamrup District ARSU committee felicitated 195 students from the Rabha community who excelled in the HSLC and HS examinations, achieving first division. Additionally, recognition was bestowed upon individuals who have preserved and promoted Rabha traditions, culture, and music. Among those honored were Dhiraj Tamuli from Nalaghat village, Sarujit Rabha from Payranga village, Amulya Rabha from Kaithpara village, Ramenswar Rabha from Khenapara village, and Uttam Rabha from Belpara village.

The felicitation ceremony and open session were graced by Major General (Retd) Bhaskar Kalita of the Indian Army, also a member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). In his address, Kalita stated the importance of community self-reliance, echoing Bishnu Rabha's vision of empowering Assamese society through skill development and education.

"Only 1.4% of the state's population holds government jobs, well below the national average," remarked Kalita. "The majority of our people rely on other forms of employment or self-employment. Bishnu Rabha stressed the need for self-reliance, which remains crucial today."

Kalita pointed out that Assam's Satras and Namghars play a vital role in sustaining local economies by producing essential goods like green gram, chickpeas, and mustard oil. He urged a renewed focus on self-employment initiatives, given that nearly 98.6% of the state's population does not work in government positions.