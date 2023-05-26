The All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) Kamrup district lit clay candles during the funeral function of the late Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha. The ARSU, along with other Rabha organizations, expressed their condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed officer.

The clay candles were lit at various locations, including the regional committee office premises in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area in Kamrup and Goalpara District. Additionally, individuals from the Boko area and Bogai, representing social and sports organizations, paid tribute by lighting clay candles in front of SI Junmoni Rabha's photograph.

Addressing the gathering, Surajit Rabha, President of ARSU Boko regional unit, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation and demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the case. He emphasized the need for those involved in this tragic incident to be held accountable as per the law.

Dibyajyoti Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU Boko Unit, criticized the state's home department and the Chief Minister for their lack of action despite continuous protests and demands for a CBI investigation. Ten days have passed since the incident, yet no significant steps have been taken so far.

Meanwhile, Ashok Nongbag, President of ARSU Kamrup district, hailed SI Junmoni Rabha as a skilled and courageous police officer. He expressed concern over the slow progress of the investigation and pledged to continue protesting until justice is served for Junmoni Rabha.

When questioned about suspected police officers' assets, Nongbag called for the deployment of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the officers mentioned in the written complaint filed by the late SI Junmoni Rabha's mother. He raised questions about officers with significant properties despite modest salaries, suggesting the possibility of ill-gotten wealth. Nongbag urged the state home department to scrutinize these assets and seize any acquired through illegal means, with the intention of redirecting the funds towards improving education institutions and infrastructure in rural and tribal areas.