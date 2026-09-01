Assam: Artificial flood worsens in Rupahihat’s Genduwa Pathar, 100 per cent farmland submerged

A severe situation of artificial flooding has emerged at Genduwa Pathar under Hati Jujua Panchayat in Rupahihat constituency of Nagaon district, leaving roads, agricultural land and residential areas submerged.

Due to the lack of proper drainage facilities, rainwater has accumulated across the area, with allegations that several culverts have been illegally blocked. Locals have also alleged that haphazardly excavated fisheries have contributed to the waterlogging.

According to local residents, 100 per cent of the agricultural land in the area has been submerged, causing serious concern among farmers. The prolonged waterlogging has also created a shortage of fodder for livestock.

The artificial flood has severely affected connectivity, with roads submerged and residents facing difficulties in moving around the area. School students have reportedly been forced to wade through knee-deep water to attend school.

The situation has also affected educational activities, as floodwater has entered the school premises, forcing classes to remain suspended.

Residents alleged that the absence of timely drainage measures by the administration has allowed the situation to worsen. They have questioned why action has not been taken despite allegations of culverts being blocked illegally.

Locals are now demanding an immediate and permanent solution to the waterlogging problem and proper drainage arrangements to prevent the recurrence of artificial floods in the area.