As the festival of Durga Puja approaches, several artists are coming up with unique ideas and of these ideas, an artist from Basugaon in Chirang has made an attractive Durga idol with pen and pencil.

The artist identified as Sanjay Chanda has made Durga idols in an attractive form with the help of pens and pencils. Around 18 to 19 thousand pens and pencils have been used in making the Durga idol for the Durgotsav.

Similarly, some artists are making Durga Idols with the help of rice, a wooden spoon, and a palm leaf.

This exceptionally constructed idol will be placed at the pandal at the Durgotsav at Pandu in Guwahati. Apart from this, several other idols have been made using various grocery items, crowns, porridge feathers, and plastic spoons.

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Shaw said that the construction of the idols has already been completed by almost 90 percent, adding, ''The artist is now busy giving the final touches. This time the artist is making idols for more than a dozen puja committees''.

Chanda, who rose to fame by making idols in a unique way has been making idols of Durgaotsav over the years with items like snails, conch, kahi-baati, makuta, rice, and butamah.