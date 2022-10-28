Assam artist Neel Pawan Baruah, whose paint strokes strike every Assamese's heart, passes away in Guwahati on October 28.

Notably, the legendary painter was hospitalized at Gauhati Medical College Hospital(GMCH) on September 22 after suffering from a high fever for the past few days.

According to reports Baruah was admitted to GMCH with a very high fever.

Neel Pawan Baruah passed away at the age of 86.

Earlier, the hospital authorities in a statement said that he is refusing to eat as oral intake has decreased in the last 10 days and he has been feeling drowsy for the past four days.

He was examined and it was found that he is finding it difficult to breathe normally as fine creps have developed in his left hemithorax.

Neel Pawan Baruah's paintings are abstract and they use unusual mediums to convey an idea, and in some cases, there is an idea hidden inside an idea in his paintings which makes him an artist of the highest rung as there are very few artists who can convey multiple ideas through a single painting.

Baruah was married to Dipali Borthakur, the renowned singer of Assam who was nicknamed "The Nightingale of Assam" for her mellifluous voice. She was diagnosed with motor neuron disease which kept her bedridden for more than five decades until she died in 2018.

Baruah is also the son of famous Assamese writer Binanda Chandra Baruah who was popularly known as "Dhwani Kavi" for his poems which had a musical scansion to them.

Neel Pawan Baruah is also credited to have designed the covers of many Assamese novels.