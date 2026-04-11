Assam artiste Rodali Bora showcases Sattriya and Bihu at ICCR Foundation Day in Birmingham

Assam-based artiste Rodali Bora presented performances of Sattriya and Bihu at the Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) held at the Consulate General of India in Birmingham, highlighting the state’s cultural heritage on an international platform.

The programme commenced with a Sattriya recital, one of India’s recognised classical dance forms originating from Assam, followed by the folk dance Bihu, reflecting the festive traditions of the region. The performances formed part of a broader cultural showcase aimed at promoting India’s diverse artistic traditions.

The event was attended by more than 100 guests, including members of the Indian diaspora, local dignitaries and cultural enthusiasts. In addition to the Assamese performances, the celebration featured other classical and folk dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Garba, underscoring the country’s cultural diversity.

Addressing the gathering, Venkatachalam Murugan, Consul General of India in Birmingham, highlighted the role of the ICCR in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people ties. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of External Affairs established in 1950, continues to play a key role in showcasing India’s cultural heritage globally.

Rodali Bora, who has previously worked in several films and short films and received recognition as a Best Child Artist, is a professionally trained Sattriya and Bihu dancer. Her participation contributed to Assam’s representation at the international cultural event.

The celebration served as a platform for cultural exchange, reinforcing India’s cultural diplomacy and enhancing the visibility of regional art forms on the global stage