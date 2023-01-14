The firing incident at Helemsapori Reserve forest near Assam-Arunachal border that took place on January 14 and which left a person critically injured is not related to the Assam- border dispute issue. Assam Police said after following up the matter and conducting an inquiry on the incident.

A resident of Helemsapori of Biswanath district identified as Paniram Phangsu on January 14 was shot at Helemsapori Reserve forest. Soon after the incident a police team from Biswanath followed up the matter and found that the victim was shifted shifted to RK Mission hospital and was referred to TRIHMS Naharlagun for further treatment.

Police team led by SDPO Balijan reached TRIHMS and enquired the family members and took note of the victims condition.

During the course of enquiry it was found that the Paniram Phangsu and his son in law Panye Takar went to the forest to hunt.On further inquiry, it was found out that Paniram Phangsu's son in law Panye Takar had accidentally fired on his father in law presuming him to be a wild boar. Paniram Phangsu sustained 7 pellet bullet injury in his left lung from bore gun.

Meanwhile , Police have confirmed and said that the case does not relate anything on Assam and Arunachal boundary issue. Police said that incident is just an accident and has no relation with border related issues as reported in the news and further informed that a case will be registered once they receive a written complaint against the accused.