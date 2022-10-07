Parts of Northeast India are expected to have their first large rainstorm of the post-monsoon season in the coming days, despite rainy conditions and a meteorological system in the Bay of Bengal.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya will be affected from Friday to next Tuesday (October 7-11), while Mizoram and Tripura will be affected between Sunday and Tuesday.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh records a total of 2449.71mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6 am on October 7 with Dibrugarh (63.50 mm), Dholla (13.40 mm), Pasighat (42.10 mm), Margherita (8.60 mm), Naharkatia (18.00 mm), Khowang (64.00 mm), Namsai (13.60 mm), Miao (4.40 mm), Tuting (53.20 mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclonic circulation exists in the middle tropospheric levels across the central regions of the south Bay of Bengal.

Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation exists across south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with a trough going from this system to the central sections of north Uttar Pradesh, passing via Telangana, Vidarbha, and West Madhya Pradesh.

Under the combined impact of both systems, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms, and lightning are all extremely possible throughout Northeast India during the next five days.

As a result, these states will be put on yellow alert on their respective high rainfall days. This IMD alert advises citizens to stay informed about the local meteorological condition and plan appropriately.