Under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government is collaborating closely with its counterparts from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh to resolve border disputes in a peaceful, holistic, and timely manner. To expedite the process of identification and early resolution of disputed areas, 12 regional committees have been constituted by both the states.

The Assam Regional Committee Meet was held today at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati.

After a detailed discussion, it was decided that the joint visits by the regional committees of both the states will be concluded by August 31. The representatives will be visiting the areas identified as disputed in eight districts of Assam that share a border with 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Thereafter, the reports by the respective regional committees will be submitted to the Chief Ministers of both the states by September 15.

The meeting was chaired by Atul Bora, Minister, Border Protection and Development Department, etc. Ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, Sanjoy Kishan, Bimal Bora, concerned Guardian Secretaries, MLAs, Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts, and other senior Department officials attended the meeting.