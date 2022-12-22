Ever since the historic Namsai declaration was inked on July 16 2022 by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both states were able to curve the number of disputed villages to 86 from 123.



After two regional committee-level meetings that took place on August 22 and September 30 respectively to discuss joint field reports submitted by regional committees pertaining to both states, the third regional committee-level border talks concluded on December 21 in Guwahati.

This was the final seating of the regional committees for disputes related to the Namsai and Lohit districts of Arunachal and the Tinsukia district of Assam.



Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein had earlier reinforced the commitment of the government towards solving the 7-decade-old border disputes during the second regional meeting.

Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora who is also heading the regional committee of Tinsukia district had also mentioned that the majority of border issues were sorted in principle.

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In the third regional border meet in Guwahati, Deputy Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein disclosed that final reports comprising detailed discussions of all the issues pertaining to the inter-state boundary problem between Tinsukia and Lohit and Tinsukia and Namsai districts have been prepared for onward submission to both state Governments. He also mentioned that there are no longer any issues in the concerned areas.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora emphasised the fact that people on both sides want to live in peace. It is only a handful of miscreants who create a ruckus. Both Mein and Bora reaffirmed the commitment of their respective state Chief Ministers in their vision toward resolving the border conflicts.



The final reports submitted to both state Governments will be then handed over to the Centre for a final evaluation.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are actively monitoring the progress made by both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in resolving their border issues.

Shah earlier made a visit in September for a review meeting with Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the progress made.

A tripartite peace accord was also signed by MHA with eight tribal outfits of Assam for ensuring peace in the region.



Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km long border.

After Arunachal Pradesh was made UT in 1972, they complained that several forested tracts in the plains that traditionally belonged to the hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.

Assam had to contest the claim after a tripartite committee formed by Arunachal Pradesh upon achieving statehood in 1987 recommended that certain territories be transferred from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. The matter remains in the Supreme Court.



Meanwhile, the basis for the realignment of boundaries by both states is the boundary line which was delineated and signed on 29 topo sheets by the high-powered tripartite committee as the notified boundary in 1980.

