In its continuing efforts to resolve the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary issue by both the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Regional Committees of Namsai had a meeting held between both the CMs of the states.

In the meeting, deliberation on the progress achieved by ‘regional committees’ jointly headed by ministers in the two states were been discussed among other issues.

The Chief Ministers' level meeting on the 'Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border' was held at Koinadhara here in Guwahati with the intention to resolve outstanding border issues amicably.

Taking to his Twitter handle Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "As a follow-up of Namsai Declaration, held a meeting with Hon CM, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP & a high-level delegation led by him.

As a follow-up of Namsai Declaration, held a meeting with Hon CM, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri @PemaKhanduBJP & a high-level delegation led by him.



Deliberated on the progress achieved by ‘regional committees’ jointly headed by Ministers in the two states, among other issues. pic.twitter.com/BuSwO7BccI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 10, 2022

Deliberated on the progress achieved by ‘regional committees’ jointly headed by Ministers in the two states, among other issues."

"I am certain that the two states would soon reach an agreement that would take care of sensitivities & aspirations of all," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Earlier speaking to the media, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein who is also the Chairman of the Regional Committee of Namsai and Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh said that both the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are committed to resolving the seven decades old boundary disputes after the BJP Govt come into power in the Centre and both the States.

Further, he said that the boundary issue between Namsai and Tinsukia Districts and Lohit and Tinsukia Districts is almost sorted out, as there is no boundary dispute in these two districts with Assam.

Notaby, the first joint meeting of the Inter-State Regional Committees was held on 22nd August 2022 at Namsai after the field inspection of the inter-State border areas.