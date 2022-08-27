Inter-state Ministerial team from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today i.e., on Saturday (August 27, 2022), hold its meeting of the Regional Committee on Assam -Arunachal boundary issue at Dollungmukh of Kamle district of Arunachal Assam border.

Minister Agri-Horti, fisheries Tage Taki led the team of Arunachal Pradesh comprising MLA Raga Tarin Dakpe, Deputy Commissioner Kamle Adong Pertin, Lakhimpur DC IAS Sumit Sattawan, SP Kamle district Taru Gusar along with officials from both states including Lakhimpur Mla Manav Deka, Sanjay. Kishan Labour minister of Assam and members of the inter-state boundary dispute committee made field visits in boundary areas of Dollungmukh circle along the interstate border near Boginadi of Assam.

Sanjay Kishan, Labour minister of Assam said that discussion was a positive one. The whole day after inspecting each 5 disputed villages we had a meeting among all the officials of both the constituency, when you talk about the Forest range, we do try to resolve the issue but complication, central norms comes as an obstacles which we are trying to resolve amicably.

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The centre is trying it's level best to resolve interstate boundary dispute between every Northeastern state and that's why high level committees have been form to solve the matter out of court.

Earlier, Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute which is pending in the Supreme Court for a long and due to which much violence took place in the past resolved partially out of court by signing a declaration in Namsai. The boundary dispute of 37 villages was resolved today minimizing the actual 123 village dispute between two giant states of the Northeast.

Speaking to the media after a threadbare discussion, Tage Taki, Agri-Horti Minister of Arunachal who is also the Chairman of the Regional Committee of Kamle district informed that the meeting was held in continuation of the "Namsai Declaration" to resolve the decade-old boundary issue of both the state.

A Meeting of both the members of the inter-state boundary dispute committee today did ground survey cum joint inspection at Dollungmukh town of Kamle district where give villages come under disputed area.

Talking to India Today NE, a resident of Dollungmukh cum Advocate Rotom Vijay informed that, it was a joint inspection survey by the inter-state boundary committee members cum local Ministers and Mla’s of Kamle district of Arunachal and Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The five village inspections carried out were Rajali, Kherbari, Midpu, Tanio, and Bomte all of the Dollungmukh sub-division of Kamle district.

Vijay told that for six decades people of both the states Assam and Arunachal living in Dollungmukh and Geragumukh of Assam are having cordial and peaceful brotherhood relations but sometimes dispute happens because of the forest department of both states.

Rotom Vijay informed that citizens are living peacefully for six decades but due to bias behavior of Indian Air force officials as they are indirectly supporting the Assam officials. Despite their firing range land located inside the traditional demarcated boundary of Arunachal Pradesh, they are supporting the claimants of Assam who wanted this firing range of IAF to be a part of Assam whereas being a central defense agency oath to remain neutral they are being biased.

Bini Noga, a local youth talking to India Today NE, appealed to the Chief Ministers of both the state Assam and Arunachal to control their respective forest department officials who ignite the situation and breaks the law and order sometimes due to their interference while people of both states living in this Dollungmukh area are having cordial relations since long and maintain brotherhood among all.

Twelve committees from each Assam and Arunachal were also notified and the Chairman’s of the 12 committees reached today and members are joined with video conference in this Namsai declaration. By September 15, a survey of all the villages headed by committees and do agreement mutually between villagers of both sides to maintain the Spirit of Northeast.