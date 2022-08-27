The Regional Committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute held its first meeting with a ministerial delegation from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday (August 26).

Minister of Tourism Nakap Nalo led the team of Arunachal Pradesh comprising of MLA-Thrizino-Buragaon Kumsi Sidisow, MLA-Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma ,DC SP, DFO West Kameng. Whereas, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs - Ashok Singhal led the team of Assam comprising MLA Rangapara-Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA, Sootea -Padma Hazarika, MLA, Mazbat-Charan Boro, DC-Udalgiri, DC-Sonitpur, and others.

Members of the committee traveled together to border regions like Bhalukpong and Kamengbari.

After a brief debate, Minister of DoHUA, Government of Assam Housing & Urban Affairs who serves as the chairman of the regional committee, told the media that the meeting was held in accordance with the "Namsai Declaration" to settle the states' long-standing boundary dispute.

After a field trip and thorough discussion among the representatives of the state and officials, it was decided that the Bhalukpong Mithun gate would serve as the permanent boundary between the two districts. He also stated that the constitutional boundary between West Kameng and Udalgiri would remain in place and that the Deputy Commissioners of West Kameng and Sonitpur would conduct a new joint survey and submit the results within a few days regarding Kamengbari.

The members from the two regional committees visited Kamengbari village near the Assam - Arunachal Pradesh border and held discussions with the community leaders and local people for an assessment of the border issue. Later they also visited the Bhalukpong area and took stock of the ground situation before convening for the meeting at Circuit House, Bhalukpong.

The committees will forward these recommendations to their respective Chief Ministers before September 15.

As outlined in the Namsai Declaration made by Chief Minister of Assam and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, 3 (three) villages namely Doimara, Khelong and Foot hill are cleared from the purview of boundary dispute as the said villages are located well within the constitutional boundary of Arunachal Pradesh.

While terming the meeting historic, Minister Nakap Nalo who is also the Chairman of Regional Committee West Kameng said that due to the efforts of both the Chief Minister the aged-old boundary issues have been solved with peace and tranquillity. There is a minor issue in Kamengbari and it will be solved with the consent of both the district administration and the public, he added.

Earlier, Kumsi Sidisow, Arunachal MLA for Thrizino-Buragaon, expressed gratitude to the two regional committees for their assistance in resolving the border issue.

However, the committee officially announced the boundary for both states, despite the fact that there was no significant issue with West Kameng.

Further, he also appealed to the people residing in boundary areas of both the states (West Kameng-Sonitpur & Udalgiri district) to maintain their peaceful relations as they were following since time immemorial.