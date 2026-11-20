A survey and demarcation exercise covering three agreed stretches of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary in Tinsukia district is scheduled to be completed by December 25, 2026, with the installation of boundary pillars targeted for January 31, 2027.

Preparations for the exercise were discussed at a meeting held at Golden Pagoda in Namsai on Friday, ahead of the proposed survey by the Survey of India (SoI).

The three stretches identified for the survey are Namsai-Tinsukia, Lower Dibang Valley-Tinsukia (Parbuk to Paglam), and Lohit-Tinsukia.

The meeting was attended by Tinsukia District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan and Sadiya Co-District Commissioner Sindhu N Raghavan, along with senior police officials and representatives of the administrations of both states.

Discussions focused on administrative coordination, logistical arrangements and security measures required to carry out the exercise. Officials from both states will coordinate the deployment of Additional District Commissioners, Circle Officers, Land Revenue Assistants, GIS Assistants and Forest officials.

Local representatives, including concerned Gaon Pradhans, will also be involved in identifying the survey locations.

Security arrangements will include the deployment of police personnel and other security forces, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be engaged wherever necessary. The district administration will also provide accommodation and field-level logistical support to the Survey of India team.

Once the survey is completed, boundary pillars will be erected across the identified stretches, with January 31, 2027, set as the target for completing the work.

The preparations come ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on November 21 and 22, during which he is scheduled to attend official programmes and review development projects and matters concerning the state government.

On November 21, Shah will attend the presentation of the President's Colours to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, followed by a Bada Khana, at the Police Training Academy in Banderdeva, Itanagar, at 10 am.

He will later chair a review meeting on major development projects at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar at 2:30 pm. Another meeting, scheduled for 3:30 pm, will focus on matters concerning the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Arunachal Pradesh government.