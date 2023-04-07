Ministers and top officials of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh attended a meeting to discuss the border disputes between the two neighbouring states on April 7.

Further, in line with the initiative of the government of Assam and Aruncahal, the state government have reached a final resolution towards solving the border disputes between the two states.

A meeting with the Arunachal minister of Mama Natung with regards to a recently raised border issue of an area named Seijosa and adjoining areas was amicably resolved with a lasting solution to the longstanding problem.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal border row: Regional committees attend meeting to discuss border disputes

Addressing the media, Assm cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said, "The place we are now (Pakke Tiger Reserve) along with five other points have constructions of Aruncahal government."

Further, the minister said that originally Pakke Tiger Reserve belongs to Assam, however, since from long it's been under the occupancy of the Arunachal government, the Assam government will legally sign off the land to the counterpart.

"This land what we are giving to Arunachal, the same amount of land will be given to us in return by the Arunachal government in some other region," the minister added.

The disputed areas which were in question are West Bank, Nomora and Police Check Gate.

The meeting was attended by Minister- Mama Natung, MLA- Seijusa Biyuram Waghe, Minister- Pijush Hazarika (Assam) and MLA- Padma Hazarika (Assam) at Seijosa.

The inter-state border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be resolved by December 2023.

This was stated by Assam minister Atul Bora on Wednesday (April 05) in the state assembly.

“We are hopeful of resolving border dispute with Arunachal Pradesh by the year's end,” said Assam minister Atul Bora.

Bora made this statement while replying to a question by BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami in the Assam assembly.