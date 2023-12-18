Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 18 inaugurated the newly constructed Arunachal Bhawan in Guwahati today, marking a significant milestone for the state. The Chief Minister took to the microblogging site X to announce the dedication of the modern facility to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The construction, initiated in 2019 and completed within an impressive two-year span, stands as a testament to the state's unwavering commitment. Chief Minister Khandu commended the Public Works Department (PWD) for their exceptional execution of the project, showcasing finesse in every detail.

The new Arunachal Bhawan, a G plus 6 storied building spanning a total plinth area of 41441 sqft, comes at a total cost of Rs 3673.71 lakhs. The meticulously designed structure boasts well-furnished rooms and houses the office of the Additional Resident Commissioner, further enhancing the state's presence in Guwahati.

Present at the inauguration were distinguished guests, including Honorable Speaker Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona, Advisor to PWD Minister Shri Phurpa Tsering, Secretary GA Sadhana Deori, Leparada ZPC Smt Nyabi Jini Dirchi, Addl RC Shri Dilip Kr Chutia, Chief Engineer PWD Shri T Kamchi, and SE PWD Chau Siharaj Chautang.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the necessity of a new Arunachal Bhavan, given the deteriorating condition of the previous one. He highlighted the strategic location near the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), foreseeing immense benefits for patients from Arunachal Pradesh seeking medical treatment.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Khandu acknowledged the efforts of Additional Resident Commissioner Dilip Kumar and his team in ensuring the project's timely completion. He praised their effective liaison with various agencies, ensuring quality without compromise.

Looking ahead, Khandu urged officials at the new Arunachal Bhavan to elevate their work culture, given the spacious and high-quality offices now provided. He emphasized the crucial role they play in liaising with central government agencies and undertakings located in Guwahati and Shillong.

Chief Minister Khandu revealed that a new Arunachal Bhavan is nearing completion in New Delhi and is expected to be ready for inauguration in the coming months. This expansion signifies the state government's commitment to providing accommodation for government officials, patients, and students from Arunachal Pradesh outside the state, ensuring a conducive working atmosphere.