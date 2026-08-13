Assam, Arunachal CMs appeal for peace as border tension escalates

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have appealed for peace, harmony and mutual respect amid heightened tension along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border following a recent firing incident and protests.

Khandu welcomed Sarma’s statement, stressing that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a deep bond of history, friendship and brotherhood. He said differences between the two states should be addressed through dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful means.

In a post on social media, Khandu appealed to people of both states to maintain peace and harmony and not allow differences to overshadow the longstanding ties between the two communities.

Sarma also emphasised the close relationship between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the two states have resolved most of their border differences through dialogue and friendship.

According to Sarma, only 52 villages remain under discussion after substantial progress in resolving the long-standing boundary dispute. He said both governments would continue negotiations in the same spirit to settle the remaining differences.

The appeals come amid continuing tension in the Silapathar-Likabali area, where an economic blockade following the firing incident has affected movement between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The situation has also witnessed stone-pelting from both sides, with police and CRPF personnel reportedly coming under attack.

The recent firing incident along the inter-state border left 12 people injured, triggering protests and heightened tensions between members of the Mising and Galo communities.

Authorities have urged people to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation, while efforts are being made to restore normalcy and ensure peace along the sensitive border areas.