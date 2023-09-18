An accident occurred involving the vehicle of Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Alo Libang on September 18 in Assam's Lakhimpur district. The mishap unfolded when the minister's vehicle collided with the escort vehicle of Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra near Laluk Pokhuri.

It's imperative to note that Health Minister Alo Libang himself emerged unscathed from the accident. However, his official vehicle, bearing registration number AR01L0028, suffered substantial damage due to the collision.

Minister Alo Libang was en route from Pasighat to Itanagar via Lakhimpur when the incident transpired.