Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have held their second regional committee meeting to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute involving Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts of Assam, with both states agreeing to accelerate boundary demarcation and work towards a roadmap for unresolved villages.

The meeting was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja and Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta, who led their respective delegations. Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and MP Ranjit Dutta were also present.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioners of the concerned districts presented updates on progress made and joint field inspections conducted since the first meeting on January 9, 2023.

Officials said the disputed villages had been divided into three categories to facilitate a resolution. Category I comprises nine villages, Category II includes 22 villages with minor localised disputes, while Category III covers two complex villages where consensus remains elusive.

Both state governments agreed to maintain the status quo in accordance with mutually agreed cut-off dates and prevent fresh encroachments and tree felling in disputed areas. They also agreed to initiate due procedures for withdrawing FIRs registered against officials from either state.

The committee called for the immediate installation of boundary pillars in the nine Category I villages. Disputes involving Category II villages will be addressed at the district administration level.

The district administrations have been asked to engage the Survey of India to begin formal boundary demarcation within two months, officials said.

For the two Category III villages where disagreements persist, a roadmap will be prepared after consultations involving local MLAs, district officials and residents.

The next regional committee meeting is scheduled for late December 2026.

The Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute dates back to 1951, when more than 3,600 square kilometres of plain areas were transferred from the North-East Frontier Agency to Assam following the recommendations of the Gopinath Bordoloi committee.

Arunachal Pradesh subsequently contested the transfers after obtaining Union Territory status in 1972 and full statehood in 1987. Although a High-Powered Tripartite Committee recommended the use of the 1951 boundary line in 1980, disputes continued over settlements extending beyond the notified boundary.

The latest efforts follow the Namsai Declaration, signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 15, 2022. The agreement reduced the list of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and established 12 regional committees to facilitate ground-level boundary demarcation and settlement.