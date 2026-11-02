Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held a regional committee meeting in Roing on November 2 to discuss unresolved inter-state boundary issues involving Assam’s Tinsukia district and Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district.

The meeting focused on finding mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and cooperation, with both sides discussing ways to address outstanding boundary-related concerns.

The Assam delegation was led by Minister Atul Bora, chairman of the state's regional committee. It included Minister Rameswar Teli, MLA Bolin Chetia, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, Superintendent of Police Anchal Chouhan, Border Protection and Development Department consultant Dasarath Deka, Sadiya Co-District Commissioner, circle officers and other officials.

Arunachal Pradesh's delegation was led by Minister Ojing Tasing, chairman of the state's regional committee. The delegation included Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, Roing MLA Mutuchu Mithi, Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma, Superintendent of Police and other officials.

Both delegations discussed the need to strengthen coordination and mutual understanding to resolve pending boundary matters. The meeting also emphasised cooperation and mutual trust as key to achieving a peaceful and lasting settlement.

The regional committees are part of the efforts by the two neighbouring states