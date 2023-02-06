Assam may witness a change in weather on February 6, according to a report by weather.com,

Isolated shower are likely to occur in the state whereas scattered rain or snow is possible over Arunachal Pradesh, with a chance of thunder and hailstorms.

As per reports, Meghalaya and Sikkim will also witness showers in isolated places on February 6 and 7.

Thunderstorms with lightning and hail have also been forecasted in isolated pockets over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from February 6-7.

Earlier on 16 June, 2022, Assam continued to reel under heavy rain for the third consecutive day with two more deaths reported due to landslides and the flood situation taking a turn for the worse.

Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44.

The two deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Hussain Ali and eight-year-old Asma Khatoon.

In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day.

In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileup led to road blockades.

Work to clear the road leading to Nizarapar, where stands Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s residence, was underway, the officials stated.

Torrential rain has also damaged two electric poles near Raj Bhavan here.

At least 18 districts in the state experienced heavy showers, with inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta.

Nearly 75,000 people were affected by floods in the 18 districts.

Water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries was on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places.