Several prominent leaders from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.



Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging platform X to announce the developments.

Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister of Delhi, faced a major setback as he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. This unprecedented move marks the first time a sitting chief minister has been arrested, amplifying the intensity of the ongoing controversy.

Following Kejriwal's arrest, fervent protests erupted across the national capital, with AAP supporters rallying in condemnation of the ED's actions. The Opposition also voiced its disapproval, adding to the tumultuous atmosphere surrounding the arrest. Despite seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, the AAP was denied a midnight session, prompting the party to organize a mass demonstration outside its headquarters in Delhi's ITO at 10 am on Friday. Additionally, nationwide protests outside the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were planned by the AAP.

The AAP declared its intention for Kejriwal to continue governing from behind bars, potentially sparking a constitutional quandary.

The grounds for Kejriwal's arrest revolve around a money laundering investigation linked to the Delhi government's excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate alleges Kejriwal's involvement as the "kingpin" behind an alleged liquor scam, implicating leaders of the AAP in receiving kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crores. The case pertains to suspected corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

In response to the scheduled protests, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station, citing security concerns due to its proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The ITO Metro Station was also temporarily closed from 8 am to 6 pm, as precautionary measures.