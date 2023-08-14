With increasing incidences of conjunctivitis, Assam is currently witnessing an outbreak of a highly contagious eye infection. Roughly 10 million individuals experience the impact of conjunctivitis annually. However, the current year has witnessed a noticeable reduction in the spread of this ailment. Massive viral conjunctivitis cases were reported from Boko under Kamrup district in Assam with several school students affected by the infection during mid-July this year.

Conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as "Red Eye," or the local term "Joy Bangla" is a prevalent eye condition that can affect people of all ages. Characterized by redness, itchiness, and discomfort, conjunctivitis can be caused by various factors.

According to a recent survey, districts of Assam like Barpeta, Rongia, and Dhemaji, are among where many cases have been reported with several seeking medical help. The majority of the cases were discovered among students.

Following the Conjunctivitis outbreak among students, Anundoram Borooah Academy in Barpeta district has ordered the temporary suspension of classes to curb the spread.

In an interview by India Today NE with Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, the director (Clinical & Academics) of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSDN), Guwahati said, “Conjunctivitis has become increasingly prevalent, affecting a significant number of people. This condition targets the conjunctiva, the white part of the eye, leading to redness, tearing, and discomfort. Commonly referred to as 'eye flu,' it's easily recognizable through its distinctive red or pink appearance".

She adds, "A very important symptom is tearing, which means water coming out from the eyes. There are situations where it can involve and extend further beyond the red eye. The conjunctiva, and then you can get swelling of the eyes or affect the cornea, i.e. the transparent layer of the eye. This can lead to a decrease in vision. So, pain is also one of the common symptoms. Therefore, patients usually present with redness, pain, tearing, sometimes swelling of the eyelids, or decreased vision."

What can be the cause of this disease?

According to Dr. Kasturi Bhattacharjee, conjunctivitis occurs due to multiple causes, which can include allergies and infections.

''These infections may be viral or bacterial. If not properly treated, these infections can extend beyond the conjunctiva to involve the cornea, the transparent part of the eye, leading to serious complications. This can result in a decrease in vision. It's important to note that individuals who wear contact lenses need to exercise caution. Contact lens users are particularly susceptible to complications as infections can be exacerbated due to the presence of lenses," she said.

During the interview, Dr Bhattacharjee also threw some light on how this infection spread and what is the cure for the same?

So how does it actually spread?

"The spread of conjunctivitis is particularly notable when proper personal hygiene is not maintained. One of the most common modes of transmission is through direct contact. Individuals with conjunctivitis should make an effort to avoid direct contact or stay away from others, as the primary mode of spread is often through contact with contaminated fingers or direct contact," as per Dr. Bhattacharjee.

There is a common misconception among people that if you directly look into the eyes of someone with common eye flu, you might also get affected. Is that true?

Clarifying the same, Dr. Bhattacharjee added "No, simply looking at someone from a distance is unlikely to cause the spread. However, if the secretions from an infected person come into contact with another person, the likelihood of the second person developing conjunctivitis is significantly higher."

We also observe restrictions on people with conjunctivitis entering pools. Does it also spread from coming in contact with infected water?

"Yes, it's crucial. If someone is affected not only by conjunctivitis but also by any contagious or infectious disease, they should avoid public swimming areas. This preventive measure is particularly significant in situations where there's a high number of patients with conditions like conjunctivitis, potentially indicating an epidemic. Thus, it's advisable to refrain from visiting such public places altogether," said Dr. Bhattacharjee.

Is there any specific age for spreading this disease?

It can involve anyone, it can involve a child, it can involve an adult also the elderly age group.

What are treatments and cures?

Answering this Dr. Bhattacharjee said, "Absolutely, it's of utmost importance. If you suspect you have conjunctivitis, it's crucial not to attempt self-treatment. Consulting an eye specialist is recommended. As mentioned earlier, ignoring the condition can potentially lead to severe complications."

Is the number of cases this year higher compared to last year?

To which Dr. Bhattacharjee answered, "I cannot provide an exact answer to that question as we don't have the data. We haven't conducted a comprehensive analysis of the number of conjunctivitis cases this year compared to last year. However, it's worth noting that approximately 10 million people are affected by conjunctivitis per year, giving an idea of the general scenario."

"At my workplace, Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya in Guwahati, we receive around 800 patients for various eye-related treatments and procedures. From what I've observed, conjunctivitis appears to be more prevalent compared to last year. This could be attributed to the post-Covid scenario, where social distancing measures have relaxed. Given that conjunctivitis is highly contagious, it appears to be spreading significantly this year," she further added.

How contagious are conjunctivitis and what precautions should individuals take to prevent it?

As per Dr. Bhattacharjee, "Conjunctivitis is highly contagious, as I've emphasized before. Therefore, it's crucial to avoid direct contact with infected individuals. In simpler terms, refrain from touching your eyes with your fingers and steer clear of any direct physical contact with someone displaying signs of conjunctivitis. Ensuring good personal hygiene is essential, and remember to avoid touching your eyes with your fingers. Additionally, maintain distance and avoid physical contact with anyone suffering from conjunctivitis."