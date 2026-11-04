The Asam Sahitya Sabha has announced five nominees for the post of president for the 2027-29 term, initiating the process to select the next head of the state's leading literary organisation.

The names were finalised at a high-level meeting of senior members held at the Sabha's headquarters.

The five nominees are Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, Dr Anil Saikia, Prahlad Chandra Tasa, Thaneswar Malakar and Dr Jagadish Patgiri.

The announcement marks the beginning of the selection process for the organisation's next president, who will lead the Sabha during the 2027-29 term.

However, the organisation has not yet shared details regarding the subsequent stages of the selection process or the timeline for the final announcement.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha is one of the state's prominent literary and cultural organisations, with a long-standing role in promoting Assamese language, literature and cultural heritage.