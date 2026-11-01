The Asam Sahitya Sabha, the state's oldest literary organisation, has constituted a three-member election sub-committee to conduct elections for the posts of vice-president and general secretary for the 2027-2029 term.

The committee will be headed by Dr Thaneshwar Kalita, a retired District and Sessions Judge, who has been appointed Chief Election Officer. The other members are educationist Paresh Baishya and Dr Ratul Saikia, who is currently serving as a notary with the Assam government.

The decision was announced through a press release signed by the Sabha president and dated September 30. According to the release, the election sub-committee has been constituted under Article 14 of the Sabha's constitution and its Election Rules, 2018.

Dr Kalita, who is also a professor of law at Royal Global University, will oversee the election process along with the two other members.

The Sabha has entrusted the sub-committee with the responsibility of independently conducting the elections in accordance with the provisions of its constitution. The committee has also been authorised to take necessary steps to ensure free and fair polls, provided such measures remain within the constitutional framework of the organisation.

The vice-president and general secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha are elected for a two-year term. The elections will determine the office-bearers for the 2027-2029 period, following which the new executive body will take charge.

The election schedule has not yet been announced. The Sabha has stated that the sub-committee will decide the dates and issue the formal election notification in due course.